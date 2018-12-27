New details released after 2 people killed in 4-car crash in Elon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- Elon police have released new details about the four-car crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

At 12:21 a.m., officers came to University Drive between North O'Kelly and East Haggard avenues after a reported crash.

Following an investigation, Elon police said Thursday that a 1999 Audi, driven by 23-year-old Phillip Solomon, of Concord, tried to pass a 2014 Honda on the right shoulder.

While trying to complete the pass, the Audi hit the Honda and went into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2016 BMW. The BMW was then rear-ended by a 2010 Audi.

Solomon and two passengers, 21-year-old Devante Clinkscall, of Burlington, and 30-year-old Anthony Cox, of Burlington, were ejected from the vehicle. Solomon and Clinkscall died at the scene. Cox was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

The driver of the BMW, 27-year-old Britney Lee, of Burlington, was also treated at Moses Cone Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, Elon police are not commenting on whether they believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.