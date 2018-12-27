13-year-old Greensboro shooting victim continues to improve, will undergo surgery for mobility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Colleena Figueroa continues to improve after being shot in early July.

She will undergo surgery to improve mobility in her right hand in several weeks and says she's making progress in physical therapy.

Colleena, 13, was sitting in the car with her mother at Turnbridge Apartments when a bullet hit her in the shoulder and hit her spine.

The shooting left Colleena unable to move her legs, and severely impacted her ability to use her right hand.

After months of recovery, Colleena is now able to leave her home to go shopping, or run errands with her family.

“I don’t have to be by myself, I can go places like to the park and stuff like that," she said.

Colleena's mother Tamara Figueroa says while they're able to get her daughter out and about, it isn't easy.

The family doesn't have a wheelchair-accessible van, and Figueroa has to lift Colleena out of the family car when they leave.

Figueroa says they prioritized an FES machine, an expensive piece of equipment which will help Colleena keep muscle tone in her legs.

“That was more important, so we were blessed to be able to get that, it should be delivered any day now, we’re excited about that," she said.

Figueroa said she believes her daughter will be able to walk again and that she will continue to improve in the new year.

“She keeps me strong, and she keeps getting stronger and stronger and stronger. And once they do that surgery to repair her arm, I don’t believe there’s going to be anything stopping her at all,” she said.

Colleena's mother was also shot in the leg but has recovered. No arrests have been made in the shooting.