Watch the new trailer for Michael Jordan-era Bulls documentary series

CHICAGO — ESPN has released a new trailer for the upcoming “30 for 30” documentary series focusing on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

The new trailer for “The Last Dance” shows never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season, when Jordan won his sixth and final title with the team.

Jordan. Pippen. Rodman. "The Last Dance," a 10-part series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls is coming to ESPN in 2020 pic.twitter.com/TUiV3CODnK — 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 25, 2018

The trailer shows Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington and played college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, at his most competitive.

It also takes a look the dynamics among other key players like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr.

The 10-part series is now expected to air in 2020.