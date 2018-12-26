× Two women hospitalized after ingesting heroin inside North Carolina Jail

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Two women were taken to the hospital after allegedly ingesting heroin in the Pender County Jail over the weekend, WECT reported.

Marissa Reynolds and Allison Hall took the heroin from another inmate, Elizabeth Hardee Howland, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Howland had the heroin in her possession when she was placed in jail — Reynolds and Hall reportedly took the heroin from Howland after she fell asleep.

Reynolds and Hall were taken to the hospital, and then back to jail, where they were each charged with possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail facility and possession of heroin.

“Detention officers who were on duty followed current protocols when Howland was admitted into the jail,” WECt reported, citing a press release.