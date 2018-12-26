× Two teenagers shot, killed in High Point the morning after Christmas

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Two teenagers were shot and killed the day after Christmas in High Point, according to a press release.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:30 a.m. High Point Police were called to 4101 Braddock Rd. after receiving a call from someone at the

residence reporting that a shooting had occurred involving two people.

Upon arrival, officers located two men in close proximity of each other in the backyard of the residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers checked the first victim, Carter M. Wilson, 19 of High Point and determined that he was deceased.

The second victim, Ethan C. Mitchell, 18, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with life-threatening injuries. Mitchell was pronounced dead by medical personnel prior to arriving at the hospital.

There were several other individuals at the residence that will be interviewed by detectives, according to police.

No other details are being released at this time as detectives work to determine a motive and identify any person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Wade at (336) 887-7841 or Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.