Thomasville woman dies Christmas Day after being hit by car in parking lot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville woman died Christmas Day after she was hit by a car in a parking lot, according to a press release from the Thomasville Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department responded to the Dollar General at 830 Julian Ave. in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2015 Jeep Patriot struck 57-year-old Tammy Tucker Small of Thomasville while Small was walking across the parking lot of Dollar General.

Small was taken to Wake Baptist Hospital for incapacitating injuries sustained from this crash. Small died later on Christmas Day from her injuries sustained from this crash.

This crash remains under investigation. It is unknown at this point of the investigation if alcohol, narcotics, or electronic devices played a contributing role of the causation of this crash.