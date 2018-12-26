× Panthers place Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve, sign Garrett Gilbert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been placed on injured reserve with a left elbow injury, according to the Carolina Panthers web site.

Last Sunday was Heinicke’s first NFL start. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Panthers 24-10. The team is now 6-9 this season.

Garrett Gilbert re-joined the team Wednesday as the Panthers begin preparations for Week 17 at New Orleans.

Cam Newton was expected to be inactive for the second straight week.

This will be Gilbert’s first appearance in a regular season game.