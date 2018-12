Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On today's Successful Aging, Linda Pritchett shares some New Year's resolution ideas for seniors.

Among them are:

Exercise 10 minutes a day

Explore new volunteer opportunities

Revive an old friendship

Spend more time with grandkids

Challenge your brain regularly

Embrace technology.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.