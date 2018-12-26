× Iconic Greensboro pancake house reopens

GREENSBORO — Tex & Shirley’s Pancake House has reopened at 1720 Battleground Ave., the News & Record reported.

After nearly a year of renovations, the restaurant opened in a space in Irving Park Plaza.

The 45-year-old restaurant left Friendly Center last year after its lease expired. The restaurant was torn down to make way for 02 Fitness Center.

Owner Bart Ortiz Jr. found a new home for the restaurant and reopened in what was once Lo Spiedo di Noble and most recently Buckhead Saloon.

Slater “Tex” Moore took over an Uncle John’s Pancake House in 1970 and two years later bought the franchise and renamed it Tex & Shirley’s. Seventeen years later, the Moore’s sold the restaurant to longtime manager and friend Bartolo “Bart” Ortiz. The Moores retired and moved to Texas. In 2012, Ortiz’s son, Bart Ortiz Jr., took over the flagship restaurant. Ortiz Sr. continues to operate the High Point restaurant.

The Greensboro restaurant opens at 6:30 a.m. daily. During a soft opening period, the restaurant will only serve breakfast and lunch and will close at 3 p.m.

“Until we shake the rust off and get our feet underneath us,” said Ortiz Jr.

Dinner will be added at a later date.

The restaurant’s phone is 336-299-9315.