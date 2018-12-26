His daughter worked as a flight attendant on Christmas, so he joined her on every flight

His daughter worked as a flight attendant on Christmas, so a father joined her on every flight.

Hal spent the holidays in the sky with his daughter Pierce Vaughan, according to viral Facebook posts.

Mike Levy posted about the story to Facebook, where he said he was sitting next to the father.

“Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her,” he wrote. “So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

Vaughan shared the post, saying her father was able to make every flight by using his benefits.

“A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew,” she wrote. “Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!”