High school students hands-on experience as philanthropists

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- They may be high school students, but they're already getting hands-on experience as young philanthropists.

Through the Teen Grantmaking Council, dozens of Greensboro students are providing grant money for youth-led projects.

The program is delivered and supported by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

The teens are responsible for choosing projects that address specific areas of focus. This year, the council voted to focus on projects that support education, school resources, and homelessness.

In the process of providing money to service-oriented projects, the students are developing several other valuable skills, including effective communication.

FOX8 was there as the teens practiced how to tell youth in the community that grant money is available.

Before money is distributed, the council must unanimously agree on which groups are awarded grants -- a stage that isn't always easy.

Funding is provided to the teens for grants, but the council is also required to raise money that is later matched.

More than 230 students have served on the Teen Grantmaking Council since it began 14 years ago.