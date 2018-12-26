Davidson County couple in disbelief after someone broke into their home, stolen belongings and car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A couple in Davidson County is in disbelief after someone broke into their home.

Shay and her husband Chris were out visiting family on Christmas Day, when a neighbor texted them about their garage door.

“She says she shut the garage door,” said Shay. “She looked in the garage door area where it leads into the kitchen and she said your cabinets were open and your pantry was open. We knew right then something wasn't right."

When they got back to the house, every room was destroyed.

“I mean it was devastating to know that we had a great Christmas and see all of your personal belongings everywhere."

The backdoor’s frame was ripped off the wall many of their electronics were gone.

"We had a 55-inch TV that was mounted to the wall,” said Shay. “My husband's a big gamer and he's got a PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4. They ripped the cords out. They took the controllers, games, head and phone set."

But that’s not all. The car in their garage was also missing.

"Things electronically, yeah they're great and it hurts to lose those as well, but those are easily replaceable. A car is not something I can just go right out and buy,” Shay said.

Shay’s Christmas story was shared more than 7,000 times on Facebook. She’s hoping it will bring at least her car back.

Deputies returned their home on Wednesday, after the couple found items that could possibly link back to whoever broke into their home.