Customer shoots at two armed robbers inside convenience store in Reidsville; one man arrested, two wanted

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A customer shot at two armed robbers inside a Reidsville convenience store Christmas Day morning, according to a press release.

The armed robbery occurred at Stop and Shop Convenience Store located at 3531 US-158 in Reidsville at around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Two men entered the business dressed in all black clothing wearing masks and gloves. Both men showed a handgun and held the cashier and two other people inside the business at gunpoint as they robbed the store.

One of the customers was armed and shot at the two robbers.

Investigators said they believe the two suspects were struck by the customer’s gunfire. The customer’s name is not being released at this time, according to the press release.

The two suspects got into a vehicle and left heading east on Hwy 158. There was a driver who stood by with a vehicle as the store was robbed.

Neither the store clerk nor the patrons at the store, were injured.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators have since charged and arrested Jordan Thomas, 24, of 515 N. Washington St., Reidsville with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Investigators are now trying to locate Willie Lindsey Settle, 29, of 681 Manley Farm Rd., Reidsville, and Jaikayle Marquise Bridges, 21, of 2108 US-158, Reidsville in connection with this armed robbery.

Police said these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has information about this armed robbery, or knows the whereabouts of these two wanted individuals, is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.