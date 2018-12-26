Community remembers beloved mother hit, killed in parking lot in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Devastation the day after Christmas. A Thomasville family lost 57-year-old Tammy Tucker Small.

People have been posting heartfelt messages on social media, calling her a super woman and a wonderful mother.

"She was everyone's dream mother, friend, wife, girlfriend," remembers Darrell Mchone remembers Small.

She was his girlfriend and died Christmas day, 24 hours after a Jeep hit her in the parking lot outside of a Dollar General in Thomasville.

Friends and family were too heartbroken to talk on camera on Wednesday, but Tammy's daughter tells FOX8 that her heart is in a million pieces.

People called Tammy the kindest, sweetest lady who gave the best hugs.

Members of the Uwharrie Bapitst Church says she was a "much loved part of the church family."

Police are trying to figure out if electronics, alcohol or drugs played any role in the crash.

But no matter what factored into the crash, it can't bring Tammy back.

There are no charges filed in this case.