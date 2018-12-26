Christmas Day dinner different for first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Christmas Day dinner is much different for first responders who work during the holidays.

Firefighters in High Point have their annual Christmas dinner with their families inside of the fire stations when they are on duty.

“It’s all we’ve ever known,” said Amanda Baker.

The station’s dinner table is filled with conversation and a nice holiday spread that the firefighters prepared themselves. The firefighters' children and spouses have become the fire station’s extended family on Christmas Day.

“Of course, we miss having our husbands at home but it’s fun to come up here and get together,” Amanda Baker said.

Even though they're not able to be in the comfort of their home with their families, having them at the fire station is a plus.

“It just makes for even a better Christmas sometimes,” said firefighter Matthew Ritter.