6 customers draw guns on men allegedly trying to steal tools from store

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – Two men who allegedly tried to steal tools from a store in Washington state were surrounded by customers with guns.

The Daily Herald reported that the suspects, ages 22 and 23, are accused of taking four nail guns Saturday from the Coastal Farm & Ranch store in Marysville.

Officials said the suspects left the store and got into a car with the stolen items, each valued at more than $400.

Police said six customers with guns raised surrounded the suspects’ vehicle, but the suspects drove off, causing one man to land on their hood.

One person shot at their car’s tires. Police found their car abandoned a few blocks away with two flat tires and the tools inside.

Both suspects have been since been arrested and charged with first-degree theft. Their names haven’t been released.