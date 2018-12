Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A woman told FOX8 that her daughter and granddaughter lost their home after an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Christmas Day.

Crews were called to the scene in the 200 block of Harrington Circle on Tuesday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the fire at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

