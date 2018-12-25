× Local firefighters spend Christmas at the fire station

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Working the holidays can be tough. So many have to do it, including firefighters, to make sure the community stays safe.

But while on the clock, one crew at a local fire house was working to prepare a special treat for their families.

They might not be using the ovens and smokers at their homes, but the firefighters at High Point Fire Station 2 are doing some serious cooking.

“Casseroles. We’re fixing Boston butt,” says Capt. Ryan Way.

“We got some pork and chicken on the smoker. We’ll smoke it all day and we’ll get some sides and have it all in here,” adds firefighter Kelly Baker.

Crafting some cuisine that their families will come and enjoy.

“It’s good because we don’t get to see our families on Christmas if we work, unless we have them up here,” says Baker. “So, we always try to get together and hang out and have a good time.”

It’s a time to celebrate their firefighter family and the loved ones they left at home Christmas morning and share some holiday cheer.