Inmate dies after collapsing at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – An inmate at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro has died, according to a press release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Calvin Graham, 56, was being treated by the jail medical staff for breathing issues and suddenly collapsed, according to officials.

Authorities said the jail’s medical staff and detention officers started CPR and Guilford County EMS and the Greensboro Fire Department continued resuscitative efforts.

Graham was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the cause of death appears to be natural and there is no evidence of any foul play.

The sheriff’s office said it will cooperate fully with the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine the precise cause of death. Graham’s family has been notified.