Here’s a list of stores and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

Here's a list of restaurants, stores and pharmacies that are open on Christmas Day.

It’s always a good idea to call ahead or confirm that your locations are open or if they have different hours than those listed.

Merry Christmas!

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Denny’s: Open 24-hours on Christmas Day.

Golden Corral: Most locations are open but with limited hours.

IHOP: Open 24/7.

Waffle House: Open 24/7.

McDonald’s: Some locations open on Christmas.

Old Country Buffet: Many open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Panda Express: Many open on Christmas Day but may have limited hours.

Pharmacies/Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day

7-Eleven: Open all day.

Circle K: Most locations open 24/7.

CVS: Open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Does not include locations inside Target stores.

Family Dollar: Most locations open Christmas Day; some have limited hours.

Rite Aid: Most locations open 24/7.

Sheetz: Most locations open 24/7. Also giving away free coffee at some locations.

Speedway: Most locations open 24/7.

Starbucks: Most locations open Christmas Day.

Walgreens: 24/7 locations will be open all day on Christmas.