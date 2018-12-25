Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro man who went missing and was found in the woods in Reidsville is back home with his family for Christmas.

The family of Earl Smith told FOX8 that he was released from the hospital and returned home on Christmas Eve.

Smith was found in the woods around NC-14 and East Morehead Street on Sunday, according to Rockingham County authorities.

He had been missing for four days and was found 30 miles away from his home. Smith suffers from dementia and his disappearance prompted a Silver Alert.

Authorities say Smith went driving and could not remember how to get home.

He and his family spent part of Christmas Eve at the hospital. His family said he was being treated for severe dehydration.