3 shot during North Carolina home invasion on Christmas Eve

DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people were shot during a Christmas Eve home invasion in Wayne County.

WTVD reported that it happened just minutes before midnight at a home in Dudley.

Three people broke into the home and demanded money before they opened fire, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooters injured three people aged 28, 37 and 41 years old. More people were inside the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.

A man at the victim’s home told WTVD that he was a cousin. He said the victims were two brothers and a family friend.

Investigators said they don’t yet know whether this was a random act.