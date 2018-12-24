Santa visits newborns at Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s a feel-good, holiday tradition at the Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.

Santa made a stop there Monday morning and took photos with the newborns.

Just look at their precious faces as they posed for their first photos ever with Mr. Claus.

“It's amazing for him to come here, they don't have to brave malls or public places with a brand new baby, he’s right there for them,” said Lori Richardson in the Neonatal Intensive Care unit.

This marks the eleventh year this particular Santa has posed for photos with the newborns at the Cone Health Women’s Hospital.