Randleman woman remembered as ‘decent mother, fair wife, bad cook’ in light-hearted obituary

RANDLEMAN — A Randleman woman is being remembered as a ‘decent mother, fair wife, bad cook’ in light-hearted obituary published in the News & Record.

The obituary reads:

Having lived one day shy of 65 years, Martha has decided to “get on up outta here!” A loving Mimi, decent mother, fair wife, bad cook,and horrible driver, Martha loved teaching, her garden, smoking cigarettes, watching TV, and sitting on the couch. She hated computers, dirty laundry, negotiation, and doing things on other people’s terms. Preceded in death by a bunch of people, most noticeably her husband Ernie, who has most definitely already gotten the party started, she will be welcomed (wherever) with open arms. Martha ambivalently leaves behind two offspring: Justin and Emily; one granddaughter: Annily; siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, dogs, cats, quite possibly a turtle, her wrath, and all things not important in her opinion. Instead of flowers, donations, or tears, take a moment to enjoy a happy thought, a drink, or a smoke. She would have liked that.