Officials looking for man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from local store

OAK RIDGE, N.C. – Security cameras inside the Clouds Tobacco on NC-68 in Oak Ridge captured a man in a hoodie scooting across the floor, grabbing a large trash bag from his pants and grabbing cigarettes off the shelves.

The store manager, Hollie Farrington, says the crook ripped their backdoor apart to get inside.

"Not sure if he had a crowbar or a special device, but our backdoor is folded halfway up like a piece of paper," she said.

The suspect entered the business at about 7:20 a.m. Monday morning and could be seen grabbing cigarettes off the shelves and throwing them into his bag.

When he got done, the store manager says he cleaned out all the Newport cigarettes and most of the store’s Marlboro cigarettes.

“He didn’t go to the vapes. He didn’t go to anything else in the store that cost so much more than the cigarettes," Farrington said.

In less than 10 minutes, the man took thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and hundreds of dollars in cash he cleaned out of the store register.

"I’m angry, I’m very upset, its Christmas time, it is a time for giving, it is a time to love, to be with your family, to be joyous. It is not a time to go out and steal from people,” Farrington said.

Hollie fears the man who broke into this store is the same person who hit their Greensboro location in November.

That crook was also in a hoodie, carried a garbage bag and used a cell phone flashlight to guide him around the store’s backroom where he stole more than $10,000 worth of cigarettes, hemp wraps and cash.

"We need to catch this guy,” Farrington said. “We do have a picture of his face this time on the camera, so please take a look, if you notice anything please, please, please contact authorities because this guy needs to be caught."

Police showed up just moments after the man escaped.