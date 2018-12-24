Neighbors relieved after missing Greensboro man found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief after Earl Smith was found safe after being missing for four days.

On Wednesday, the 72-year old Greensboro man went missing from his home on Locksley Lane.

Smith, who suffers from dementia, was found on Sunday 30 miles away from his home in Reidsville. His car was found deep in a wooded area, more than a mile off the road.

Authorities say Smith went driving and could not remember how to get home.

He and his family spent Christmas Eve at the hospital. His family tells FOX8 that he is being treated for severe dehydration, but they hope to have him home by Christmas morning.

When asked, his neighbors said they were ready to have his friendly presence back in the neighborhood.