× More than $600 million up for grabs in two holiday jackpots

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians have the chance to win $615 million dollars in holiday jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Christmas Day offers a $321 million annuity worth $193.7 million cash. The day after Christmas, the Powerball jackpot stands at $294 million annuity, or $177.6 million cash.

“Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots give people a reason to dream a little,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “The games offer life-changing prizes. We’d love to see someone from North Carolina bring home a holiday jackpot.”

Players can buy their Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location. Many stores that sell lottery tickets are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. People can also buy them through Online Play on the lottery’s website www.nclottery.com.

Both games offer players nine ways to win. Other than the jackpot, prizes can range from $2 to $5 million depending on the game and type of ticket a player buys.