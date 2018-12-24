× Man shot in the calf while walking on sidewalk in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Winston-Salem on Christmas Eve.

Gianni Armondo Belcher was walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Thurmond Street when he was shot shortly before 6:45 p.m., according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

The victim said a small, dark car slowly drove by him and fired several gunshots in his direction.

Police said Belcher ran a short distance before realizing her was shot in the calf. He took himself to the hospital.

Police are investigating. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.