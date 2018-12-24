× Man accused of throwing Christmas ham at woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. – A man in Kentucky is accused of throwing a Christmas ham at a woman.

WKYT reported that David D. Brannon, 21, of London, Ky., was jailed in Laurel County on charges of assault and fleeing or evading police.

Deputies were called to a home in Lauren County, Ky. On Sunday after a family dispute about when the family will have Christmas dinner.

The suspect is accused of throwing items, including a Christmas ham, at a woman. Authorities have not said how the suspect and victim are connected.

He allegedly tried to leave the scene after police were called but was detained and charged.