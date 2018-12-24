× Homeowner shoots alleged intruder who refused to leave property

BRADENTON, Fla. – A homeowner in Florida shot and injured an alleged burglar who police said tried to break into his house and refused to leave.

WFTS reported that James Jarvis, 28, of Bradenton, tried several times to enter the Bradenton, Florida home through the backyard when he was confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner shot Jarvis after he refused to leave, according to authorities. Jarvis is recovering at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and could be charged with burglary.

The homeowner said he acted in self-defense to protect his family. He is a former law enforcement officer.