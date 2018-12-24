CTEC students build electric vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The students at the Career and Technical Education Center in Burlington know a thing or two about hands-on learning.

Most of what they do every day, isn't in a book but rather a laboratory style setting, even in the automotive classes.

That's why the Triad Electric Vehicle Association decided to partner with the students on several automotive projects, including building an electric truck from just the shell of the vehicle.

But first, the students started small, working to redesign and improve two hovercraft style light electric vehicles. What they are learning will help them in building the electric truck. They hope to have it complete by the end of the school year.