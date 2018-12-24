Christmas Eve service held despite Winston-Salem church being destroyed by fire earlier this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A church destroyed by fire is rebuilding after a devastating loss.

New Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church went up in flames in April of this year. Firefighters fought the blaze, but weren’t able to save the building.

The pastor, Wallice Harriston, says over the past few months they’re still holding services through the kindness of another church, opening their doors and agreeing to joint services. That church was New Story Church which sits along Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem.

“We have been embraced by New Story they have opened their arms. They have embraced us and shared the facility with us” said Harrison.

After the fire, the church removed the debris from the fire and the only thing left at the site is a walkway with steel guard rails, a wooden cross, and the church’s sign. The church now plans to rebuild their church.

“The building will be 10 feet wider, 22 feet long, it will seat about a hundred people,” said Harrison.

The church still has a long way to come, but the pastor says the groundwork such as the design is already in progress.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, long-time members like Deacon Samuel Gamble say the bad memories it left behind are now in the past. Now they’re looking toward a new future.

“We know things happen for a reason, so it could be the fact that it was time for us to get a new church because that one was so old, but God has mysterious ways of doing things,” said Gamble.

Both churches held a Christmas Eve service at New Story Church. After the sermon, members came outside holding candles and sung traditional Christmas songs followed by a prayer.

The church is excepting donations through First Citizens Bank in Winston-Salem as well as through their postal address: 206 Laura Wall Blvd Winston-Salem, NC 27101.