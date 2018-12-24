Burlington man to reunite with long lost family for Christmas, a reunion 40 years in the making

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – For many of us, the holidays are the time spent with family. But a Burlington man thought that was something he would never do.

This year though, he’ll celebrate Christmas with a family reunion that has been decades overdue.

Jeffry Bishop is making up for a lot of lost time. He hasn’t seen his siblings in 40 years after being put in foster care when he was five.

But all that is about to change thanks to coworker and friend Judi Bray.

“We were just talking one day and she was like, well, ‘who is your dad? Where are you from?’ You know like 20 questions and I told her my back story.”

Bray said she loves her family and it broke her heart that Bishop didn’t have his. So, she set out to find his family, with the help of a phone and the internet – a search Bishop had long given up on.

She eventually contacted a woman she believed was Bishop’s niece. Now, a long overdue reunion is in the works.

Bishop and his family plan to get together at his brother’s house in Wilmington for Christmas and Jeffry says he can’t wait to spoil all the nieces and nephews that he never knew he had.