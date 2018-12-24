× 400-legged stowaway bound for SC sniffed out by border protection dog

A stowaway was found inside a suitcase flying from Africa to South Carolina earlier this month, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The passenger, a “live giant African millipede,” was found during an inspection.

The insect was discovered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when it was sniffed out by a doggie member of the CBP Beagle Brigade.

After being alerted by the pooch, workers secured the 6-inch millipede and were working to find it a home, possibly at “a local insectarium,” according to CBP.

The giant African millipede has 300 to 400 legs.

The couple who owned the suitcase where the insect was found said they didn’t know how it got into their suitcase.