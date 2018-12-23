Tom Hanks stops by fast food restaurant and buys everyone lunch

FONTANA, Calif. – Tom Hanks bought meals for everybody at a fast food restaurant in California and paused to take photos with fans.

It happened last week at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Fontana. The movie star stopped by for food and ended up paying for everyone’s lunch. He then stuck around to take photos with everyone.

“I had the absolute honor of meeting the one and only Tom Hanks and his beautiful wife Rita Wilson today,” one fan said on Instagram. “The coolest people I’ve ever met!”

Hanks is set to play children’s show host Mr. Rogers in “You Are My Friend,” which has a planned release date of October of next year.

Hanks was voted the most trusted public figure in America, according to a Reader’s Digest poll.