× Police looking for man accused of breaking into Burlington home and beating man with handgun

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a Burlington home and beating a man in the head with a handgun.

Travis Lee Currie, 30, of Burlington, has several warrants for his arrest and is currently wanted by police.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Pine Knoll Terrace shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday where police said the suspect broke in through the front door.

The suspect allegedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the 28-year-old victim during a “confrontation over the female resident of the home,” according to a police press release.

Police said Currie hit the victim several times in the head with the handgun, causing multiple lacerations to the victim’s head. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe Currie left in a faded red, older model Honda Civic with a fictitious tag reading CCN-6800.

Currie faces one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone who knows where Currie is can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method with possible cash rewards.