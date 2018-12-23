× Police looking for 2 men accused of robbing a CVS pharmacy in Greensboro at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a CVS pharmacy in Greensboro at gunpoint.

Officers were called to 2042 Rankin Mill Road shortly before 8:15 p.m. Sunday where police said the suspects entered with handguns, took the cash and left in a white van. Nobody was hurt.

The suspects were described as two black men with their faces covered. One wore a dark sweatshirt, black jeans and black gloves. The other had a grey shirt, a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and gloves, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.