Parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after party

HUMBLE, Texas – Texas parents have been charged in the death of their toddler who was left in a car overnight after a party.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Olga Esquivel and Angel Esquivel-Blanco, both 25 and of Humble, Texas, are charged with child abandonment in the death of 2-year-old Alicia Esquivel.

The child died of heat exposure after being left for hours in the backseat of a car on Sept. 16, according to authorities.

"Parents have a duty to protect their children," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "And these parents will forever live with their child's horrible death and suffer the consequences of their actions."

The charges are all second-degree felonies which carry up to 20 years in prison, according to the District Attorney's office.