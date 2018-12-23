North Carolina student who received death threats because of his name raises $3K for Christmas gifts for sick children

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina student got bullied online and even received death threats because of his name.

WSOC reported that people have mistaken Charlotte native David Hogg for the Parkland shooting survivor of the same name from Florida.

My sweet Emily is back at Levine Children's Hospital this morning. Please pray for her health. She is my hero. pic.twitter.com/LZ2pGOYUwd — David Hogg (@RealDavidHogg) December 23, 2018

The mistake has caused online bullying but has also earned the Charlotte student thousands of Twitter followers.

Hogg of Charlotte is staying positive, using the mistaken followers to help brighten up people’s holidays.

Hogg asked his followers for help to buy Christmas presents for children.

They donated more than $3,000 to Hogg so he could purchase toys for children at Levine Children’s Hospital.

Hogg delivered the gifts on Wednesday, but he didn’t buy toys for children only at the hospital.

While he was in the doll aisle at Walmart buying the gift, he met Emily Hinton.

In 2015, Emily, who was 1-year-old at the time, suffered serious burns after a gas can exploded outside her family’s north Charlotte home.

Last week, Hogg invited her to his home so he could give her a special gift — a Baby Alive doll that he saw her eyeing at Walmart.

Today was the BIG day! That's right, EVERY child @LevineChildrens will have a special gift on Christmas day. Woo-Hoo! Thank you, ALL, for letting me run this fundraiser. I am so thankful! God bless you all and Merry Christmas! ❤️David Hogg pic.twitter.com/lYBehc9oQe — David Hogg (@RealDavidHogg) December 19, 2018

This happened today because of all of you! Sweet little Emily got her Baby Alive doll she wanted. She loved it! I wish you were all here with me to see her smiles. Tomorrow, Levine Children's Hospital will get the rest of the toys. Thank you, friends, for allowing me to help! pic.twitter.com/NKIcDLzTwd — David Hogg (@RealDavidHogg) December 18, 2018

You guys aren’t going to believe this. I’m still in shock! This David Hogg was honored tonight by the Mayor of Huntersville with a KEY🔑 to the City!!! #VeryBlessed pic.twitter.com/YHushIoeiJ — David Hogg (@RealDavidHogg) December 18, 2018

Helped a lady move furniture early, then @Walmart & now off to work.Bought LOTS of toys & some gift cards (request from hospital for older kids). Also, bought Emily's special doll (I did get some weird looks w/so many dolls 🤣). Fundraiser ends tomorrow https://t.co/N1fGrIoEGn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wxcAZkbxS8 — David Hogg (@RealDavidHogg) December 15, 2018