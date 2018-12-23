North Carolina student who received death threats because of his name raises $3K for Christmas gifts for sick children

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina student got bullied online and even received death threats because of his name.
WSOC reported that people have mistaken Charlotte native David Hogg for the Parkland shooting survivor of the same name from Florida.
The mistake has caused online bullying but has also earned the Charlotte student thousands of Twitter followers.
Hogg of Charlotte is staying positive, using the mistaken followers to help brighten up people’s holidays.
Hogg asked his followers for help to buy Christmas presents for children.
They donated more than $3,000 to Hogg so he could purchase toys for children at Levine Children’s Hospital.
Hogg delivered the gifts on Wednesday, but he didn’t buy toys for children only at the hospital.
While he was in the doll aisle at Walmart buying the gift, he met Emily Hinton.
In 2015, Emily, who was 1-year-old at the time, suffered serious burns after a gas can exploded outside her family’s north Charlotte home.
Last week, Hogg invited her to his home so he could give her a special gift — a Baby Alive doll that he saw her eyeing at Walmart.