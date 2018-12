REIDSVILLE, N.C. – A man who was reported missing out of Greensboro was found alive in the woods in Reidsville on Sunday.

Earl Smith was found in the woods around NC-14 and East Morehead Street on Sunday, according to Rockingham County authorities.

He has been reunited with family and is at the hospital.

Smith’s disappearance prompted a Silver Alert on Wednesday.

Before being found, he was last seen on Lockley Lane in Greensboro.