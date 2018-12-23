× Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in North Carolina on Sunday morning

NEWTON, N.C. – A small earthquake was reported about 50 miles northwest of Charlotte on Sunday morning.

WHNS reported that a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit was detected about four miles southwest from Newton, N.C. at about 7:15 a.m.

Nobody was hurt. Earthquakes that measure a magnitude of 1-3 are usually not felt except under favorable conditions.

Earthquakes that measure 7 or higher can result in considerable damage to well-constructed buildings, according to the United States Geological Survey.