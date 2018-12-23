× Deputies investigating after man found with gunshot wound to face in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Forsyth County are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his face.

Forsyth County deputies found the victim in the 5900 block of Germanton Road at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after being flagged down by a driver.

The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was alert and responsive at the time, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. His name has not been released.

Deputies do not believe the shooting happened where the victim was found. Information has not been released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with any information can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or anonymously at (336) 727- 2800.