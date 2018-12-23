Bail bondsman continues to recover after being shot at Thomasville hotel, ‘We were mortified’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A sex offender is in jail, after police said he shot at a bail bondsman seven times at a hotel in Thomasville.

Officers responded to the Thomasville Inn Friday night and found Daniel Snipes with two bullets in his protective vest and two others in his lower abdomen.

Agents at Darryl and Steve Bail Bonding have backgrounds in law enforcement and the military. With additional training, they’re prepared for nights like what happened on Friday.

"We always go prepared with vests, all the equipment because anything can happen,” said Sharon Bigelow, a manager at the company.

Snipes and the two other bondsmen didn’t expect Nathaniel Braswell to open fire when they tried to pick him up from the Thomasville Inn.

Braswell is charged with not appearing in court after failing to register his address as a sex offender.

“We were mortified. When the pickup agents go out on recovery, we take into account the original charges we bond them out on,” said Bigelow. “So, the risk level we thought initially was not going to be that high."

Unfortunately, the shooting took one of their company’s leading agents out of the field. Snipes is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center being treated after a bullet struck his abdomen.

"Daniel is relentless. His nickname is Debo,” said Jennifer Hyatt, a fellow bondsman.

Snipes is well known in the bondsmen community. He’s one to always lend a helping hand.

"He is with another company, but when we go out to do pickups, you know Debo we can call him and he'll help us,” said Hyatt.

Friday night’s shooting was one of those times,” Hyatt said. "You have to leave your family, sometimes and go out at all hours of the night to go get people. Sometimes they go and sometimes they put up a fight."

During times like this, other bondsmen said it’s important to support each other.

Snipes was the only person injured during the shooting.

Braswell is facing new charges for attempted first-degree murder and having a fire arm as a convicted felon.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance told us they are now involved in the case, making sure all the bondsmen are licensed and protocol was followed.