2 men illegally in country arrested after $200K worth of drugs found in North Carolina home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two men who authorities say were living in the country illegally were arrested in Iredell County when deputies found more than $200,000 worth of meth and other drugs in a home.

WSOC reported that deputies searched the home of Hugo Carrillo and Omar Carrillo on Rustic Road in Mooresville after getting a tip about drug activity at the home.

Deputies found $160,000 worth of meth alone. Officials also found more than three pounds of marijuana. The Carrillos face several drug trafficking charges and are currently being held by I.C.E.