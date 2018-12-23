× 2 dead, 2 hurt in wreck involving 4 vehicles in Elon; speed believed to be a factor

ELON, N.C. – Two people died and two others were injured after a wreck involving four vehicles early Sunday morning in Elon, according to police.

Phillip Javon Solomon, of Concord, and Devante Clinkscall, of Burlington, died in the crash, Elon police said in a press release.

Police were called to University Drive between North O’Kelly and East Haggard avenues shortly before 12:30 a.m.

There were nine people inside the four vehicles, according to police. Two other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is in the preliminary states. It is currently believed that speed may have been a factor.