Women accused of trying to shoplift at Target store that was filled with police for 'Shop with a Cop' event

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women are accused of trying to shoplift from a Target store filled with police officers for a “Shop with a Cop” event.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Keiana Wilson, 40, of Burton, Mich., and Dana Johnson, 18, of Flint, Mich., face charges in the crime.

Officials said it happened Wednesday night at a Target store in Bloomfield Township, Mich. as police helped 22 needy children pick out Christmas presents.

The suspects allegedly tried stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics while about 15 officers from four different departments were there.

The suspects allegedly loaded a cart up with items and tried walking out without paying. The officers were only about 20 feet away from them when they tried walking out, according to police.

The suspects were arraigned on retail fraud charges. Johnson’s bail was set at $250,000 and Wilson’s at $20,000.