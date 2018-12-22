× Woman accused of taping several ‘revenge porn’ images of her naked ex-boyfriend to elementary school fence

CHANDLER, Ariz. – An Arizona woman was arrested after authorities said she taped several nude images of her ex-boyfriend to an elementary school fence.

The Arizona Republic reported that 55-year-old Deborah Britton turned herself in earlier this week and faces charges of unlawful distribution of nude images and harassment by communication.

The images were taped to the fence of Hull Elementary School in Chandler on Sept. 12 and placed so everyone, including children, could see them, according to officials.

The man in the photos said he sent the pictures to the suspect, his now ex-girlfriend. Police said the suspect’s fingerprints were found on one of the photos.

It remains uncertain why the photos were taped to the school fence or if the man is connected to the school.