Sex offender arrested after allegedly shooting bail bond agent at hotel in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A registered sex offender was arrested after police said he shot a bail bondsman agent trying to take him into custody at a hotel in Thomasville.

Nathaniel Neil Braswell, 22, of High Point, fired seven shots from a semi-automatic pistol, hitting bondsman Daniel Snipes four times, according to police.

Thomasville police were called to the Thomasville Inn at 407 National Highway at about 9:15 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers found Snipes, of Greensboro, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Thomasville police press release.

Two other bondsmen were able to take the suspect into custody before police arrived.

Snipes was shot twice in the abdomen and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Two bullets were stopped by a ballistic vest Snipes was wearing, according to Thomasville police.

The suspect was wanted by bail bondsmen for failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to report change of address for a sex offender. Braswell was also wanted for felony probation violation.

Thomasville detectives charged Braswell with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a schedule II substance. He was jailed in Davidson County under a $165,000 secured bond.

Braswell was initially taken to Thomasville Medical Center where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

The bondsmen are employed with Darryl and Steve’s Bail Bonding in Greensboro.

The investigation revealed the bail bondsmen were armed, however, did not fire any shots at Braswell, according to police.

Braswell registered as a sex offender after a 2014 conviction of sexual battery.