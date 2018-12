Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Police in Lexington have released surveillance video of two people who are suspected in multiple car break-ins.

Police posted the videos to Facebook on Saturday which appear to show two suspects, in the Vineyards neighborhood.

Police did not say when the crimes took place but did say they happened in the Vineyards neighborhood.

Anyone with any information can call Lexington police at (336) 243-2400 or 911.

