Police looking for man accused of robbing Family Dollar in Greensboro at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in Greensboro on Friday night.

Officers were called to the business at 1920 Coliseum Boulevard at about 10 p.m. where police said the armed suspect entered and demanded money.

Police said the suspect had a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was hurt.

The suspect has been described as a black male, about 5’8,” about 28-years old, last seen wearing a puffy camouflage jacket, a red bandana over his face and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.